Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of PFGC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

