Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.

Pepper Money Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,258.29, a current ratio of 319.85 and a quick ratio of 544.44.

Get Pepper Money alerts:

About Pepper Money

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Pepper Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepper Money and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.