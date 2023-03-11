Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.
Pepper Money Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,258.29, a current ratio of 319.85 and a quick ratio of 544.44.
About Pepper Money
