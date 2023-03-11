Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 2,432,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

