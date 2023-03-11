Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.00 and traded as high as C$46.86. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$46.06, with a volume of 1,114,129 shares traded.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.98. The company has a market cap of C$24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

