PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 million.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.68.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 146.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCTEL by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

