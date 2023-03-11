PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Haeyoung Cho Acquires 2,580 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Haeyoung Cho purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.