Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $21.55. Paysafe shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 242,198 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 115.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 348.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 505.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 85,748 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 170.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1,871.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,263,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Trading Down 9.0 %

About Paysafe

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.