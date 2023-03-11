Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,303.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,303.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGPHF. Societe Generale lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Partners Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $893.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $753.75 and a 1 year high of $1,353.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $954.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $929.64.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

