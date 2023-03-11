Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as high as C$25.32. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 1,780,090 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.