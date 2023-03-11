PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $3.50 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $629.54 million and approximately $29.29 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00017109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 371,825,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,107,457 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.

Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

