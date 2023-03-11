Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.