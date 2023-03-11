OTR Global Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Positive

OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

