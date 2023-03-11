Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.87

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 26451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after acquiring an additional 218,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,769,000 after acquiring an additional 193,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

