Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.95 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.69 million and $4.95 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00036314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00222656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.75 or 1.00064977 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

