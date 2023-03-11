Orbit Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $727,928.52 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $61.46 million and approximately $727,928.52 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0973 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

