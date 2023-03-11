Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

