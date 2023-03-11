Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.25. Opsens shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,324 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

