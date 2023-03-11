Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Ontology has a total market cap of $165.94 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.07182536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

