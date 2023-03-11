Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $159.85 million and $14.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.54 or 0.07134118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.