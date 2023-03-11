OLO’s (OLO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

OLO Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,296 shares of company stock worth $964,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

