Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.