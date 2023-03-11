Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

