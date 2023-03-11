Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 200 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.