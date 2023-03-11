Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.12. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

