Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 513,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.