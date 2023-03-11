Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OLMA opened at $3.89 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

