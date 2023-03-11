Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OLMA opened at $3.89 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
