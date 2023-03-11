Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 31,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,234. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

