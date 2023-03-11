OKC Token (OKT) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.03 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $21.18 or 0.00103356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00435131 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.59 or 0.29412002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

