OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,884 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of OGE Energy worth $27,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.40 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

