Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 7.8 %
OCUL opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.
Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix
Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.