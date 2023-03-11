Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $270.97 million and $26.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.66 or 0.07156688 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00070596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00026539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04969178 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $41,022,082.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

