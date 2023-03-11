Nvwm LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

