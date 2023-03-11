Nvwm LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $367.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.59. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

