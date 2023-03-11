Nvwm LLC Invests $472,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.17 and its 200 day moving average is $456.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

