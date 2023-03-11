Nvwm LLC Invests $393,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

