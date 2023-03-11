Nvwm LLC Buys 398 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

