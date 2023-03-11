NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,486,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,850,024. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

