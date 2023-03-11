NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

