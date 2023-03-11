NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 474,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 351,649 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.