Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.
Nutanix Price Performance
NTNX opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
