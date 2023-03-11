NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

