NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 188.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,362,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

