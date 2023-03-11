Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.99. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

