Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

