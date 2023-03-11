Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $76,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

