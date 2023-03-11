Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $401,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $510,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,275.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 280.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 255,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 188,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $398,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.