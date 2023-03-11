Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $340,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

