Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,372,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,312,000 after buying an additional 116,449 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 191,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

