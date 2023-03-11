Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 6,691 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Doximity Trading Down 6.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $29.08 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.