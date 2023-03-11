Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 10,024 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.